Venice Biennale 2026 to Spotlight India’s Tribal Art and Culture

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Friday that tribal artists will be part of India’s contingent at the prestigious Venice Biennale 2026, recognizing their significant contribution to India’s art and cultural heritage.

Their works will also be showcased at major arts festivals, including the Venice Biennale, one of the world’s most renowned platforms for contemporary art, architecture, cinema, dance, and theatre.

Mr. Shekhawat made the announcement while speaking at the national conference “Living Wisdom: Tribal Arts and India’s Conservation Ethos”, organized by the Shankala Foundation in partnership with the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), New Delhi.

Highlighting India’s renewed participation in the Biennale after many years, the minister emphasized that emerging tribal artists will be given dedicated space at the festival.

He said the government is actively promoting the Orange Economy, leveraging creative arts such as painting, sculpture, music, dance, cinema, and design to link cultural heritage with sustainable livelihoods.

“Tribal communities are custodians of our environment, natural resources, and rich cultural heritage. India has a unique opportunity to monetise its creative strength,” Mr. Shekhawat said.

The conference coincided with the fourth edition of the annual tribal art exhibition “Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre”, supported by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

The minister suggested moving the exhibition to prominent venues such as the National Gallery of Modern Art and Lalit Kala Academi to give it wider visibility.

Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, noted that India recognizes nearly 700 tribes whose communities preserve invaluable traditional knowledge and protect India’s forests, while also highlighting challenges in integrating tribal youth into mainstream aspirations.

Speaker Bharat Lal observed that tribal art represents ongoing silent conversations between humans and nature, reflecting sustainable practices rooted in coexistence and reverence for the environment. He stressed that fostering interaction between forest communities and urban populations is crucial for ecological stewardship.

Sessions at the conference addressed issues including constitutional protections for tribal communities, the role of tribal art in conservation, and the potential for sustainable development in tribal regions.

Experts such as Rajeev Kumar, Pravir Krishna, Dr. S.P. Yadav, and Prof. Amitabh Pande highlighted the need to integrate tribal arts and culture into the national mainstream while respecting their conservation ethos.

The second session, chaired by Raghavendra Singh, included speakers from various governmentdepartments and cultural organizations, underlining the government’s commitment to supporting tribal artists and promoting their art nationally and internationally.

