Veteran Actor Junior Mehmood Dies At 67

Renowned veteran actor Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 67 in Mumbai after battling stage 4 cancer for the past two weeks.
The actor, who had a prolific career spanning over five decades, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai.
Junior Mehmood, known for his memorable roles in over 250 films, left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Some of his notable works include iconic movies like 'Kati Patang,' 'Mera Naam Joker,' 'Parvarish,' and 'Do Aur Do Paanch.'
His journey in the world of cinema began as a child actor in the film 'Naunihal,' released in 1967, alongside stalwarts like Sanjeev Kumar and Balraj Sahni. Since then, he adopted the stage name Junior Mehmood and continued to contribute to the film industry.
Beyond his acting prowess, Junior Mehmood ventured into film production, particularly in the Marathi cinema space. His dedication to the craft and versatility earned him respect and admiration from peers and fans alike.
In the final weeks of his life, Junior Mehmood had the opportunity to connect with fellow artists, including a heartfelt meeting with comedian and actor Johnny Lever. This meeting fueled his expressed desire to meet actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar, both of whom graciously fulfilled his wish. Junior Mehmood had collaborated with Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar in multiple films, creating lasting memories in projects like 'Bachpan,' 'Geet Gaata Chal,' and 'Brahmachari.'
Beyond the silver screen, Junior Mehmood showcased his talent in various stage shows across India and internationally, further solidifying his legacy in the entertainment industry.