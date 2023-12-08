Veteran Actor Junior Mehmood Dies At 67

In the final weeks of his life, Junior Mehmood had the opportunity to connect with fellow artists, including a heartfelt meeting with comedian and actor Johnny Lever. This meeting fueled his expressed desire to meet actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar, both of whom graciously fulfilled his wish. Junior Mehmood had collaborated with Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar in multiple films, creating lasting memories in projects like 'Bachpan,' 'Geet Gaata Chal,' and 'Brahmachari.'