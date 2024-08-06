Veteran BJP Leader Lal Krishna Advani Hospitalized, Condition Stable

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital, where he is currently under observation. The 96-year-old leader's condition is reported to be stable, according to the hospital's statement. Advani is under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant in Neurology. The specific details of his illness have not been disclosed.
This hospitalization comes shortly after Advani was admitted to AIIMS last week due to age-related health issues. During his stay at AIIMS, he was examined by a team of specialists, including experts in urology and geriatric medicine, and underwent a minor procedure before being discharged on June 27.
"Advani was admitted for an old-age-related issue and has been discharged," AIIMS officials confirmed in a statement.
Earlier this year, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, on Advani. The ceremony was held at his residence due to his declining health and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders.
Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Pakistan, Lal Krishna Advani's political career has been influential and long-lasting. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a swayamsevak in 1942 and began his parliamentary journey in 1970 when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. In 1989, he contested his first Lok Sabha election from New Delhi, defeating Mohini Giri.
Advani served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from June 2002 to May 2004 and as Union Home Minister from October 1999 to May 2004. He also held the position of BJP president multiple times, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005.