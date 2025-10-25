Veteran TV & Film Actor Satish Shah Dies at Age 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25 at around 2:30 pm at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was 74.

The celebrated actor, best known for iconic roles in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’, had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a kidney transplant, according to family sources.

His manager confirmed the news, stating that Shah’s body is currently at Hinduja Hospital and the funeral will be held on Sunday. Further details regarding the last rites are awaited.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Satish Shah became a household name, leaving an indelible mark in both films and television. He achieved cult status with his unforgettable performance in the 1983 satirical classic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, where he masterfully portrayed multiple characters with exceptional finesse.

Satish Shah’s illustrious filmography includes popular hits such as ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, and ‘Om Shanti Om’, highlighting his remarkable versatility across genres.

On television, his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history. He also starred in the beloved 1984 sitcom ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’, a show that became a cultural milestone of its time.

His passing marks the end of an era in Indian entertainment, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances.

