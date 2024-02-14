Vice President Dhankhar Hails Transformational Change in Padma Awards

"Our 5000-year-old culture, which we have inherited, has taught us what we should do in such a situation. We have to show the way to the world, and we are capable of showing the way to the world because the situation in the country has now become such that the people who used to give us opinions long ago now seek our opinion. The big institutions of the world, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, used to tell us that you are the fragile five, you are in the bottom five, you are a burden on the world, a cause for concern. Today we are in the top five. We will reach the top three in two-three years," Dhankhar said.