Vice President Dhankhar Presides Over National Handloom Day Celebrations

During the event, the Vice President visited an exhibition that displayed the diverse and historical legacy of Indian textiles, interacting with the weavers who presented a unique collection of hand-woven treasures from various regions of the country. Dhankhar expressed his admiration for the craftsmanship and talent of the artisans, underscoring the importance of supporting the handloom industry as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal for Local" and "Local to Global."