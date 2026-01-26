Vice President, PM and Home Minister Congratulate Padma Awardees 2026

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have extended their congratulations to the recipients of the Padma Awards 2026 for their outstanding contributions to the nation.

In a social media message, Vice President Radhakrishnan praised the awardees for their dedication and exceptional service, noting that their work has enriched the country in multiple fields. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the awardees and their families.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the excellence, commitment, and service of the Padma Award recipients across diverse fields continue to enrich the fabric of society. He said the awards reflect the spirit of dedication and excellence that inspire generations to follow in the footsteps of these distinguished personalities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Padma Award recipients as torchbearers of social change, whose remarkable achievements, innovative ideas, and tireless commitment have driven national progress. He added that the awards also reflect the government’s vision of using the Padma Awards to strengthen the spirit of nation-building and inspire millions to pursue positive social change.

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are conferred annually in recognition of exceptional contributions in fields ranging from art, literature, and social work to science, public affairs, and education.

