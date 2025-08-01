Vice Presidential Election Scheduled for September 9, Announces ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the election of the 17th Vice President of India, with polling set to take place on September 9.

The election is being conducted to fill the vacancy created after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health-related concerns.

Following a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Election Commission has laid out the complete schedule for the Vice Presidential poll process:

August 7 – Notification for the election

August 21 – Last date for filing nominations

August 22 – Scrutiny of nominations

August 25 – Last date for withdrawal of candidature

September 9 – Polling

September 9 (same day) – Counting of votes

The newly elected Vice President will assume office for a full five-year term from the date of taking charge.

As per the Constitution, the Vice President is elected by an Electoral College comprising members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, through proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote, with voting conducted by secret ballot.

Elections to fill vacancies arising from the completion of tenure must be held before the term ends. In cases of resignation, death, or removal, the election is to be held at the earliest possible opportunity.

