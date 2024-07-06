"Victories And Setbacks...": Rahul Gandhi Writes To Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended commiserations to the UK's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak following the party's recent electoral defeat. In his letter, Gandhi emphasized that victories and setbacks are inherent in democracy and encouraged taking both in stride.
"I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy, and we must take both in our stride," wrote the Congress MP.
Gandhi praised Sunak's dedication to public service and commitment to the British people. "Your dedication to public service and commitment to your people are commendable. I also deeply value the efforts you made to strengthen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office," he stated.
Expressing confidence in Sunak's future contributions to public life, Gandhi concluded, "I wish you all the best for your future endeavours."
This comes as Keir Starmer was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Friday, following a landslide victory for the Labour Party in the general elections. Starmer vowed to rebuild Britain after securing 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, marking a significant increase from the 2019 elections. The results were described as a "sobering verdict" on the Rishi Sunak-led Conservatives by weary voters.
The transition in leadership marks a pivotal moment in UK politics, with Starmer's Labour Party poised to steer the country in a new direction.