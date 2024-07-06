"Victories And Setbacks...": Rahul Gandhi Writes To Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer

This comes as Keir Starmer was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Friday, following a landslide victory for the Labour Party in the general elections. Starmer vowed to rebuild Britain after securing 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, marking a significant increase from the 2019 elections. The results were described as a "sobering verdict" on the Rishi Sunak-led Conservatives by weary voters.