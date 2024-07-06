PM Modi Talks To Newly Elected UK PM Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his congratulations to Keir Starmer on assuming office as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and applauded the Labour Party's significant victory in the general elections. In a telephone conversation, PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Starmer for an early visit to India, emphasizing the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.
The leaders discussed advancing the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a particular focus on concluding a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at the earliest. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office highlighted their commitment to deepening historic ties and promoting closer people-to-people connections, recognizing the positive contributions of the Indian community to the UK's society, economy, and politics.
PM Modi shared his optimism about strengthening economic cooperation for the progress and prosperity of both countries and global welfare. In a social media post, he expressed satisfaction in speaking with PM Starmer and reaffirmed their mutual dedication to enhancing bilateral relations.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust - economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good."
The Labour Party's decisive electoral mandate ended 14 years of Conservative rule in the UK, with Starmer, a former barrister elected to Parliament in 2015, assuming leadership of the party in 2020. In his inaugural address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer pledged inclusivity and immediate steps to initiate a transformative process to rebuild Britain.
PM Modi also praised former PM Rishi Sunak for his leadership and efforts in strengthening India-UK ties during his tenure.
"Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future," PM Modi wrote on X.