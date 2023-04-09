Video of Dalai Lama ‘Kissing’ Minor Boy Creates Furore Among Netizens

A video of Dalai Lama kissing a minor boy and asking him to ‘suck his tongue’ drew flak on social media platforms.

The undated viral video showed the spiritual leader planting a kiss on the minor’s lips as he leaned forward to pay him respect.

He was heard asking the young boy, “Can you suck my tongue?” and then was seen sticking his tongue out.

The video clip was shared on Twitter by a user captioned with, “Pedo-Dalai Lama kissed an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tried to touch his tongue, the boy then resisted. What a disgusting scene. In the video published on the ‘official’ networks, the scene was obviously cut… as if by magic!”

The twitter post garnered a huge reaction from triggering anger among the netizens.

However, the location and the date when the incident occurred are not known yet.

This is not the first time Dalai Lama faced such a controversial situation as in 2019, the spiritual leader provoked outrage for his statement on his successor.

In an interview with a British broadcaster, Lama stated that if his successor were to be a woman, she has to be ‘attractive’. This statement drew widespread furore leading him to apologize.