Video of Umar Nabi Calling Suicide Attacks ‘Martyrdom’ Surfaces Amid Red Fort Probe

In the first confirmation regarding the disturbing video recorded by Delhi suicide bomber Dr. Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar-un-Nabi, sources have revealed that the clip was found on a phone he had handed over to his brother in Pulwama at least a week before the Red Fort car blast.

The video, in which Nabi refers to suicide attacks as “martyrdom operations,” surfaced on Tuesday, raising questions about when it was filmed and the events leading up to the November 10 bombing that killed 13 people.

According to the sources, Nabi had visited his family home in Pulwama a week prior to the attack. Before leaving for Faridabad, where he worked as an assistant professor in the General Medicine department at Al Falah University, he gave one of his two mobile phones to his brother.

The sources added that in the days that followed, the brother came to know about the arrests of several of Nabi’s colleagues from Al Falah University:

• Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, arrested on November 7 for allegedly putting up terror-linked posters in Srinagar

• Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, arrested on November 9 in connection with an explosives haul in Faridabad

On November 10, just before the bombing near the Red Fort, he also learned that another colleague, Dr. Shaheen Saeed, had been arrested.

According to sources, Nabi’s brother recognised the arrested individuals as his brother’s colleagues and friends, and he had also heard that police were searching for Nabi. Fearing the situation, he panicked and threw the phone into a pond near their home in Pulwama.

When investigators attempted to trace the two mobile phones known to be used by Nabi, they found both switched off, with their last active locations detected in Delhi and Pulwama.

A team later reached Nabi’s residence in Pulwama, where sustained questioning led the brother to disclose that Nabi had handed him a phone, which he had disposed of in the pond out of fear.

Recovery of the Device

Sources said the suicide attack in Delhi took place while questioning of Nabi’s brother was still underway, and the discarded phone was recovered only after the bombing.

The device had suffered severe water damage, and its motherboard was partially dysfunctional. “It took several days before we were able to retrieve Nabi’s video from the phone,” a source said.

The recovered clip, which became public on Tuesday, shows Nabi defending suicide bombings, despite the act being prohibited in Islam, and referring to them as “martyrdom operations.”

In the video, he argues that the concept is misunderstood and claims it is rooted in Islamic tradition. Nabi speaks about destiny and death, saying no one can control when their end will come, adding a chilling exhortation: “Don’t fear death.”

A psychological assessment of the footage indicated that Nabi appeared highly self-assured and firm in his beliefs. According to experts, his lack of eye contact with the camera suggested he was focused on recalling his prepared message, appearing convinced of his ideology and attempting to justify his actions with confidence.

Timeline and Location

Sources also revealed that the video was recorded in Room 13 of Building 17 at Al Falah University, allegedly the same location where a group of radicalized doctors, believed to have links to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, held their meetings. Investigators earlier seized 2,900 kg of explosives from a room rented under the name of Dr. Muzammil Shakeel.

Officials believe the video was recorded at least a week before the blast, and possibly earlier. It remains unclear whether Nabi was referring to the attack he later carried out or addressing others whom he and his associates were attempting to radicalize.

