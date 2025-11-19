NIA Arrests Key Suspect in Red Fort Car Blast Case; Probe Expands Across Multiple States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident, Amir Rashid Ali, from Delhi in connection with the Red Fort car blast case, which killed 10 people and left around 25 injured.

According to the agency, Amir Rashid is suspected to have conspired with suicide bomber Umar Nabi to execute the attack. The car used in the blast was registered in Amir Rashid’s name, the NIA said. Another vehicle belonging to Umar Nabi has also been seized and is currently being examined for evidence.

Investigators have questioned 73 witnesses so far, including several who were injured in the explosion. The NIA is coordinating closely with Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and other central agencies as part of the ongoing probe.

Officials said the agency is pursuing multiple leads to uncover the broader conspiracy behind the attack and identify all individuals involved.

