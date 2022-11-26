Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Laid to Rest in Pune

The last of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale were performed at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune on Saturday evening.

The funeral was attended by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, veteran theatre actor Satish Alekar, actors Rahul Solapurkar, Pooja Pawar, Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve, Kishore Kadam, Meghraj Raje Bhosle and close family members.

The mortal remains of the actor were kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for his family and friends to pay their last tribute.

Earlier today, Gokhale passed away at the age of 77 at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

Gokhale had been undergoing treatment for the past several days at the hospital in Pune following health complications.

According to reports, he suffered a host of issues including heart and kidney and also an organ failure.

The actor, popularly known for his roles in films like "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", was in critical condition after his health started deteriorating further today.