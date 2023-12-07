Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Modi To Virtually Interact With Beneficiaries

On December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in a video conference with recipients of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY). During the event, the Prime Minister will speak to the attendees.
The online event will see thousands of VBSY recipients from different regions of the country joining in via over 2,000 VBSY vans, multiple Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and Common Service Centres (CSCs).
Furthermore, the program will be attended by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives, as stated by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being carried out nationwide to achieve full implementation of the government's key programs, ensuring that all intended recipients receive the benefits within a specified timeframe.