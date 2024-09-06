Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress Ahead of Haryana Polls

Phogat, expressing gratitude to supporters and journalists, said, “I hope I can live up to expectations. I thank the Congress for standing with women and being ready to fight.” She also addressed her past challenges, stating, “I tried everything to include young girls in sports despite the BJP IT cell’s attempts to undermine us. We won’t give up in our fight against the ongoing case against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.”