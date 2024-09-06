Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress Ahead of Haryana Polls

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia officially joined the Congress party on Friday, following days of speculation about their potential candidacy in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The wrestlers met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to formalize their association with the party.
Phogat, expressing gratitude to supporters and journalists, said, “I hope I can live up to expectations. I thank the Congress for standing with women and being ready to fight.” She also addressed her past challenges, stating, “I tried everything to include young girls in sports despite the BJP IT cell’s attempts to undermine us. We won’t give up in our fight against the ongoing case against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.”
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal praised Phogat’s resilience, recounting her personal struggles and achievements. “When Vineshji was nine years old, her father was tragically shot dead. Her bravery and conscious mind have brought her here today,” Venugopal said. He also addressed criticisms of the wrestlers’ political move, asserting that the involvement of athletes with political parties is not a conspiracy.
Earlier in the week, Phogat and Punia met with Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to discuss their potential roles in the Haryana elections. Reports suggest Phogat may contest from the Julana or Dadri constituency, while Punia is eyeing the Badli seat.
Phogat also announced her resignation from the Indian Railways, citing personal reasons. “Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life,” she stated on social media. “At this point, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation.”
This political shift occurs amidst ongoing discussions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress over a possible alliance in Haryana. Senior Congress leaders have indicated that decisions regarding this alliance are forthcoming.
The wrestlers' move has drawn considerable attention, especially given their prominent roles in the 2023 protests against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Their activism against Singh, a BJP leader, over allegations of sexual harassment has been widely supported, including by Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.