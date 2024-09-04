Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Likely To Contest Haryana Polls as Congress Candidates

Wrestling stars Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are likely to join the Congress party and are set to contest the Haryana Assembly elections next month.
Vinesh Phogat (30) is set to challenge for the Julana seat, currently held by Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia (30) will vie for the Congress-held Badli seat.
The duo met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to discuss their candidacies. Their entry into the Congress is seen as a strategic move, particularly as the party is engaged in seat-sharing negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
This development is noteworthy as the Congress and AAP, both part of the INDIA bloc, are attempting to consolidate their position against the BJP. The Congress aims to strengthen its bargaining position in these negotiations, especially since some Haryana Congress leaders have expressed concerns about an alliance with the AAP.
An 'in-principle' agreement between the Congress and AAP was reported last night. The AAP is seeking to contest 10 of Haryana's 90 seats, while the Congress is hesitant to allocate more than seven seats, with one seat potentially going to the Samajwadi Party of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Further discussions are anticipated today, with AAP's Raghav Chadha and Congress' KC Venugopal leading the negotiations. Rahul Gandhi is reportedly pressing for a united front to increase the opposition's chances against the BJP.
Phogat and Punia's recruitment is also aimed at enhancing the Congress's appeal in Haryana, a state where the BJP has held power since 2014. Phogat’s recent engagement with protesting farmers on the Haryana-Delhi border underscores her connection with local issues, which may bolster the Congress's position among voters.
Phogat and Punia gained prominence last year for their leadership in protests against former Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who faced serious allegations and was ultimately denied a BJP ticket. The BJP instead fielded Singh’s son, Karan Bhushan Singh, who won the seat in the 2024 elections.