Vinesh Phogat Wins Haryana's Julana Seat in Maiden Election Victory

In her electoral debut, Congress candidate and renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a victory in the Julana constituency during the Haryana Assembly elections, defeating BJP’s Yogesh Kumar by a margin of over 6,015 votes.
The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, Surender Lather, finished third in this high-profile contest in Jind district.
Phogat initially took the lead when vote counting began but briefly trailed before regaining and maintaining her advantage, resulting in a comfortable win.
Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5, with a voter turnout of 67.90%, while Julana recorded an even higher turnout of 74.66%.