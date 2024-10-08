National

Vinesh Phogat Wins Haryana's Julana Seat in Maiden Election Victory

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, Surender Lather, finished third in this high-profile contest in Jind district.
Vinesh Phogat Wins Haryana's Julana Seat in Maiden Election Victory
Vinesh Phogat Wins Haryana's Julana Seat in Maiden Election Victory
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In her electoral debut, Congress candidate and renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a victory in the Julana constituency during the Haryana Assembly elections, defeating BJP’s Yogesh Kumar by a margin of over 6,015 votes.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, Surender Lather, finished third in this high-profile contest in Jind district.

Phogat initially took the lead when vote counting began but briefly trailed before regaining and maintaining her advantage, resulting in a comfortable win.

Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5, with a voter turnout of 67.90%, while Julana recorded an even higher turnout of 74.66%.

Vinesh Phogat Wins Haryana's Julana Seat in Maiden Election Victory
BJP Leads in Haryana, Congress Alleges Mind Games as Election Results Pour In
Vinesh Phogat
Election Commission of India
Haryana Assembly Polls

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/vinesh-phogat-wins-haryanas-julana-seat-in-maiden-election-victory
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com