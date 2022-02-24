Violence Erupts Between Supporters Of Opposing Parties In Poll-Bound Manipur

In the build-up to assembly elections in Manipur, 15 people were injured and a vehicle was damaged as clashes between supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an independent candidate broke out on Wednesday.

Clashes broke out in the Thoubal district of poll-bound Manipur, after BJP supporters pelted stones during a public meeting addressed by an independent candidate at Lilong at around 2 pm on Wednesday.

Md. Irshad Hussain, independent candidate from the Lilong constituency said that a large number of BJP supporters wearing party caps forcibly entered a public meeting that he was addressing as part of his campaigning.

The BJP supporters allegedly planted party flags and posters and then started pelting stones to disperse the gathering, Hussain said.

He further claimed that the police teams that arrived to bring the violence under control, stood aside and watched as the situation worsened.