Violent Protests Erupt in Ladakh Over Statehood Demand

On Wednesday, Violent protests broke out in Leh, the capital of Ladakh, as demonstrators clashed with security forces demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The protests escalated when protesters set fire to a BJP office and a CRPF vehicle. At least four individuals were killed, and over 70 were injured during the unrest. In response, authorities imposed a curfew in Leh and cancelled the final day of the Ladakh Festival.

Ladakh was established as a Union Territory in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. Unlike Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh was not granted a legislature, placing it under direct central rule.

This arrangement has led to widespread demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, which provides autonomy to tribal areas. The region’s population is predominantly tribal, with approximately 97% identifying as Scheduled Tribes.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, known for his advocacy for Ladakh’s rights, led a hunger strike that began on September 10. The strike aimed to pressure the central government into addressing the region’s demands.

The situation intensified when 15 hunger strikers were hospitalised due to deteriorating health, prompting the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to call for a shutdown on September 24.

The protests turned violent when demonstrators clashed with police, leading to the deaths of four individuals and injuries to over 70 others. Security forces used teargas and baton charges to disperse the crowds.

The BJP has accused the Congress of instigating the unrest, citing the involvement of Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag in the violence.

In the aftermath, Sonam Wangchuk expressed regret over the turn of events, calling the protests an “outburst of the young generation.” He appealed to the youth to refrain from violence, emphasising that it would undermine their cause. Wangchuk reiterated the need for peaceful dialogue and urged the central government to expedite talks scheduled for October 6."

The recent violence in Ladakh highlights the growing discontent among the region’s youth regarding their political status and autonomy. As the central government prepares for upcoming talks, the situation remains tense, with both sides calling for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.