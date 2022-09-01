Mumbai Woman Assaulted Allegedly By Raj Thackeray’s Men

A woman was allegedly physically assaulted by activists of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai.

According to reports, the incident had happened on August 28 however the video of the activists assaulting the woman has gone viral recently following the complaint she filed on August 31.

The woman has been identified as Prakash Devi and she objected to a pole being installed for publicity boards by MNS men led by Vinod Argile.

The 80-second clip showed how Vinod thrashed Prakash Devi even after few people tried to pull him away.