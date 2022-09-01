National

Mumbai Woman Assaulted Allegedly By Raj Thackeray’s Men

The woman has been identified as Prakash Devi and she objected to a pole being installed for publicity boards by MNS men led by Vinod Argile.
A woman was allegedly physically assaulted by activists of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai.

According to reports, the incident had happened on August 28 however the video of the activists assaulting the woman has gone viral recently following the complaint she filed on August 31.

The woman has been identified as Prakash Devi and she objected to a pole being installed for publicity boards by MNS men led by Vinod Argile.

The 80-second clip showed how Vinod thrashed Prakash Devi even after few people tried to pull him away.

The MNS workers were installing bamboo poles in the Mumba Devi area to which Prakash Devi objected and told them not to install it in front of her pharmacy.

Following the objection, she was allegedly abused verbally apart from being assaulted physically.

Meanwhile, a case was registered in police station on August 31, three days after the assault.

Police said the woman’s medical examination has been conducted and they will soon take action against the accused.

However, so far there is no reaction from the MNS party in regard to this.

