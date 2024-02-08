Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav To Be Held In Delhi
Inaugural Chapter of Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav: A cultural odyssey unveiling the richness of Northeast India, a four-day cultural extravaganza, will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, from the 8th to the 11th of February 2024.The event timings are scheduled from 10 AM to 8 PM. The entry to the event is free.
The event is being organized by the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region managed through its CPSE, Northeastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC). This event is being held as a part of Udyan Utsav 2024 at Amrit Udyan inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.
As an ode to the rich cultural heritage of the Indian Republic, Rashtrapati Bhavan will be celebrating the diversity of India through its initiative ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’. This would be celebrated in seven chapters over the coming years as a biannual event, each focusing on a different geographical region of India – North-East, North, East, West, South, Central, and Union Territories, with the first chapter being dedicated to honouring the Ashtalaxmi, the eight culturally rich states of the North-Eastern Region.
This event will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble President of India in the presence of the Hon’ble Minister of DoNER, Culture and Tourism on the 8th of February at 11.15 AM.
The first chapter of Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav has been meticulously curated to showcase the rich diversity of Northeast India, blending traditional arts, crafts, and cultures under one vibrant umbrella. Envisioned as a cultural mosaic, this Mahotsav is more than a celebration. It is an effort to utilize the esteemed platform of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as more than a ceremonial location making it a platform for economic opportunities. The festival aims to foster exchanges in traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agro products, becoming a catalyst for the region's growth and development.
Key Highlights include:
Handicrafts, Handlooms and Agri-Horti produce: The Mahotsav will witness the participation of 320+ weavers, artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs through eight dedicated stalls for each state from the Northeast Region.
Cultural Showcase: The Mahostav also promises an enchanting journey through traditional dances, mesmerizing performances, and a showcase of the region's rich cultural heritage.350+ artists from all eight states will be elevating the Mahotsav with their remarkable performances. The Mahotsav will showcase traditional dances such as the Wangala Dance of Meghalaya, the Mungwanta Dance of Nagaland, the Bamboo Dance of Mizoram, the Bihu Dance of Assam.
Food Stalls: The Mahotsav will also celebrate the vibrant tapestry of diverse flavours and unique traditions of Northeast India's culinary landscape. The food stalls will be a delightful representation of this rich gastronomic heritage.
Other Activities: There will be a plethora of engaging activities such as Kids Activity Zone and Youth Engagement Zone, that will not only provide an avenue for the young minds of the country to engage in novel activities like never before, but will simultaneously provide an opportunity to learn about the historical and cultural richness of Northeast.
The Ministry of Development of North East Region is thrilled to be organising an event dedicated to celebrating the Northeast region of India, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the president of the world's largest democracy, epitomizing India's strengths, its democratic traditions and secular character.
The inaugural edition of ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’ unmistakably promises to be a vibrant and culturally enriching experience. Prepare to immerse yourself in the diverse traditions, art forms, and culinary treasures that define this unique part of our country in a joyous celebration of unity in diversity. The Mahotsav will serve as a bridge, connecting people from all walks of life to the rich tapestry of Northeastern heritage. Through cultural performances, gastronomic delights, and immersive exhibitions, this event aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the Northeast's contribution to our collective identity. We extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us in this cultural extravaganza, as we come together to celebrate, learn, and cherish the cultural treasures that make the Northeast region an integral and cherished part of our nation.