Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav To Be Held In Delhi

The inaugural edition of ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’ unmistakably promises to be a vibrant and culturally enriching experience. Prepare to immerse yourself in the diverse traditions, art forms, and culinary treasures that define this unique part of our country in a joyous celebration of unity in diversity. The Mahotsav will serve as a bridge, connecting people from all walks of life to the rich tapestry of Northeastern heritage. Through cultural performances, gastronomic delights, and immersive exhibitions, this event aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the Northeast's contribution to our collective identity. We extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us in this cultural extravaganza, as we come together to celebrate, learn, and cherish the cultural treasures that make the Northeast region an integral and cherished part of our nation.