VP Dhankhar Confers Ranjan Gogoi with ‘Doctor of Law’ Degree

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, awarded former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with the honorary degree of Doctor of Law at the 70th convocation ceremony of Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Gogoi is among four people, who, after the final approval by the PU senate were awarded the honorary degree. Those along with the former CJI include Doctor of Sciences degree on Dr Gagandeep Kang, Doctor of Literature on Infosys Foundation chairperson Dr Sudha N Murthy, and another person who will also receive Doctor of Laws is former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Ranjan Gogoi was the CJI who passed the judgment of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid.
Meanwhile, addressing the annual convocation at PU, the vice president said, “It will be the young generation who will take the country forward when many of the older generations won’t be there. You must feel proud to be Indian and Panjab University has the capacity to be one of the best universities in India.”
Speaking about Ranjan Gogoi, Dhankhar recalled how he had appeared before the former as a senior advocate and thought of him as a no-nonsense judge. He further said that at present it is the other way round when he sits as the chairman of Rajya Sabha of which Gogoi is a member, adding “That’s something I take great pride in.”