Wanted Gangster Killed in Police Encounter in Ludhiana

Speaking to media persons, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Police was trying to trace this gang for a long time. They committed several crimes, shot many people and looted them. Three members of the gang have already been arrested and the fourth one - Sukhdev alias Vicky - was being chased by the police. When the police tried to arrest him, he opened fire in which an ASI was injured. He was neutralised in cross-firing.”