Wanted Gangster Killed in Police Encounter in Ludhiana

A notorious gangster was shot dead in an encounter with the Ludhiana Police on Wednesday, reports said.
Reportedly, the deceased gangster has been identified as Gangster Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky. He was a resident of Machhiwara in Punjab.
As to reports, Singh was killed in a cross-firing at the Kohda Machhiwada Road after he opened fire while being chased by CIA team of the Ludhiana Police.
According to the police, a manhunt was underway for a gang who had committed several crimes. Three of their gang members were already arrested and the fourth was Vicky who was chased today.
Speaking to media persons, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Police was trying to trace this gang for a long time. They committed several crimes, shot many people and looted them. Three members of the gang have already been arrested and the fourth one - Sukhdev alias Vicky - was being chased by the police. When the police tried to arrest him, he opened fire in which an ASI was injured. He was neutralised in cross-firing.”
Further reports also said that an ASI of the police was also injured in the firing.