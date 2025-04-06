Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Becomes Law After Presidential Assent

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 has officially become law following the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. Alongside this, the President also approved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025. The development was confirmed through a government notification published for public information.

The passage of these two significant legislations comes after intense debates in both Houses of Parliament. The Lok Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during an extended session early Thursday morning, followed by a marathon 17-hour discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, which culminated in its passage.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the development as a "watershed moment" for India, asserting that the legislation would ensure greater transparency, promote inclusive growth, and uplift marginalised communities who have historically lacked representation and opportunities.

“The enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill marks a turning point in our journey toward socio-economic justice. These reforms will empower those who have been kept at the periphery of progress,” Modi shared in a post on social media platform X.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who tabled the bill in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, maintained that the amended legislation safeguards the rights of all communities and does not undermine any group's constitutional privileges.

However, the passage of the bill has sparked controversy, with opposition parties labelling it “unconstitutional” and “anti-Muslim.” Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have already filed separate petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the bill’s constitutional validity.

Despite the criticism, the central government remains firm on its stance, highlighting the inclusive intent behind the reforms and the consultative process that involved public input via the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

