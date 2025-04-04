PM Modi Calls Waqf Bills a ‘Watershed Moment’ for Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, calling it a "watershed moment" in the pursuit of socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth. Hours after the Rajya Sabha passed the two bills, Modi asserted that the reforms would benefit marginalized communities who have long been deprived of voice and opportunity.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Members of Parliament and individuals who contributed their insights to the Joint Parliamentary Committee tasked with reviewing the bills. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), he emphasized that the newly enacted legislation would bring about greater accountability and modernize the existing framework.

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

Enhancing Transparency and Protecting Rights

One of the key justifications for the amendments, as highlighted by the government, was the perceived lack of transparency in the functioning of the Waqf system. Modi reiterated this point, stating that the previous framework disproportionately impacted Muslim women, economically disadvantaged Muslims, and the Pasmanda Muslim community due to inadequate representation and oversight.

“For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with a lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women and economically weaker sections. The legislations passed by Parliament will boost transparency and safeguard people’s rights,” Modi stated. He further emphasized that the reforms would help usher in a modern and socially just framework that prioritizes the dignity of all citizens.

Legislative Approval Amid Intense Debate

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill followed extensive debates spanning over 12 hours in both Houses of Parliament. The Lok Sabha approved the bill with a 288-232 vote on Thursday, while the Rajya Sabha passed it in the early hours of Friday with a 128-95 vote. The discussion in both Houses continued past midnight, underscoring the contentious nature of the legislation.

Alongside the Waqf Amendment Bill, the Rajya Sabha also approved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, after a 17-hour session.

Government vs Opposition

The legislation sparked intense exchanges between the ruling government and the Opposition. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who tabled the bill, assured that it does not infringe upon the rights of any community. He dismissed the Opposition’s claims that the bill was "unconstitutional" and "anti-Muslim," asserting that it would benefit millions within the Muslim community.

Accusing the Opposition of attempting to mislead the public, Rijiju emphasized that the Muslim community is welcoming the bill and that it represents a progressive step toward transparency and equitable governance.