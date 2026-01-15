Was Calcutta HC Disruption Pre-Planned by TMC? ED Cites WhatsApp Chats

A National media outlet on Thursday claimed it had accessed explosive evidence suggesting that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had allegedly pre-planned disruptions at the Calcutta High Court to derail court proceedings related to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids on political consultancy firm I-PAC.

According to the channel, the evidence consists of WhatsApp chats purportedly circulated by the legal cell of the Trinamool Congress, calling upon party supporters and legal officers to gather outside the High Court and create a disturbance during the hearing.

The WhatsApp messages, which were reportedly submitted by the ED before the Supreme Court, instructed recipients to mobilise in large numbers near the court premises. One of the messages allegedly read:

“Today, 9/01/2026, court number 5, item number 10, please come everyone.”

Another message reportedly stated:

“At 1 pm today, there will be a gathering at B Gate. Everyone is requested to come. We will be going to the rally of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bus and vehicles have been arranged.”

Soon after the circulation of these messages, chaos erupted outside the Calcutta High Court, forcing the court to adjourn the hearing.

The case is linked to ED raids conducted at multiple locations in Kolkata, including the office of I-PAC and the residence of its co-founder, Pratik Jain. The central agency is probing alleged financial irregularities linked to the political consultancy firm.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that its operations were proceeding in a “peaceful and professional manner” until West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the residence of Pratik Jain along with a large contingent of police officials.

The ED claimed that the Chief Minister and her aides removed key physical documents and electronic devices from the premises during the raid. According to the agency, the Chief Minister’s convoy later proceeded to the I-PAC office, where additional documents and electronic evidence were allegedly taken away.

“Ms Banerjee entered the residential premises of Pratik Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices,” the ED alleged in its statement.

It further claimed that during her visit, the Chief Minister left the premises carrying a hard disk and documents, raising serious questions about alleged interference in an ongoing investigation.

The Trinamool Congress has not yet issued a detailed response to the specific claims regarding the WhatsApp messages and the alleged orchestration of chaos at the Calcutta High Court.

The matter is currently under judicial consideration, with the Supreme Court examining the submissions made by the Enforcement Directorate.

