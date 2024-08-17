WATCH: Dramatic Rescue as Cab Driver, Cops Save Woman from Jumping Off Mumbai's Atal Setu

A 56-year-old woman was saved from an attempted suicide on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu, on Friday evening, thanks to the swift actions of a cab driver and police personnel.
The dramatic rescue was captured on CCTV, which shows the driver and police pulling the woman to safety just in time.
The woman, identified as Reema Mukesh Patel, a resident of Mulund in northeast Mumbai, was seen sitting on the safety barrier of Atal Setu.
The footage reveals her throwing an object into the sea before attempting to jump off the bridge. The quick-thinking cab driver intervened, grabbing her and holding on until a patrolling police vehicle arrived to assist.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar praised the rescue effort in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), identifying the officers involved as Lalit Shirsat, Kiran Mahtre, Yash Sonawane, and Mayur Patil.
"Responding promptly to an attempt to die by suicide at MTHL Atal Setu, the on-duty officials jumped over the railing and rescued the individual, saving her life," he said.
"I request citizens to value the gift of life and not act on impulse in such circumstances. Never forget, your loved ones deserve better," he added.
This incident comes just a month after a 38-year-old man, K Shriniwas, an engineer from Dombivli, tragically jumped to his death from the same bridge.