WATCH: 'Jai Ho' Unites Indians and Pakistanis on I-Day in London

A heartwarming video showcasing the unity of Indians and Pakistanis in the United Kingdom on India's 78th Independence Day has gone viral on social media.
The video, shared on Instagram, features a musician named Vish performing A.R. Rahman’s iconic song “Jai Ho” in London, accompanied by his guitar. Surrounding him, a crowd of both Indians and Pakistanis joined in to sing along, creating a powerful moment of harmony.
The crowd was seen waving the flags of both nations, while others captured the moment on their cameras. Since its posting, the video has garnered over two million views, resonating deeply with viewers and evoking a strong sense of camaraderie.
One commenter highlighted the irony of the setting, saying, “Celebrating Independence Day at the colonizers’ home.” Another expressed admiration for the unity displayed, stating, “Divided by UK, United in UK.” The video has sparked numerous reactions, with many saying that while political differences may exist between India and Pakistan, the people share a close bond, especially when abroad.
The moment serves as a reminder of the unifying power of music and the shared cultural heritage that continues to us people together, even in celebration of our independence.