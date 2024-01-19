Watch First Glimpse of Ram Lalla Idol Placed in Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The new idol of Lord Ram was placed inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple yesterday ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony on Monday i.e. January 22, 2024.
The first snapshot of the idol, published by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje this morning, shows the deity as a five-year-old child standing.
The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone.
Earlier, the Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum amid the chanting of prayers.
The rituals for the temple consecration started from January 12.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the puja for the "Pran Pratistha', sources have said.
A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.
The Prime Minister is strictly following a set of rules and rituals ahead of his participation in the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
Sources said the Prime Minister is sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been only drinking coconut water.
He has urged the public not to visit Ayodhya on January 22 as "we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram", adding that everyone can come starting January 23.
He has also asked every Indian to light a diya in their house on January 22.
The consecration will be witnessed by over 11,000 guests from across the country and abroad who have been specially invited by the temple trust.