Wayanad Landslide Death Toll Goes Up To 93, Confirms Kerala CM

As many as 93 bodies have been recovered so far in the wake of a devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed.
The Kerala government declared two-day state mourning following the incident with Vijayan saying that his government is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that has claimed so many lives and resulted in the widespread destruction of homes and other property.
"Steps have been initiated to deliver food and essential supplies. Two vehicles carrying 20,000 litres of drinking water will arrive at the disaster area. Health workers currently on leave are instructed to return to duty immediately. Nothing can replace the loss of loved ones or possessions, but we must extend our support and lift those affected. In the wake of the landslides in Wayanad, we must come together to aid those suffering. More assistance is needed to rebuild the region", the Kerala CM said.
"I urge everyone to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) and provide support. Those who can should make donations. The arrival of unnecessary vehicles is causing significant blockages and must be strictly avoided. Everyone must be prepared to cooperate," he added.
Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway in the affected area. Kerala Minister MB Rajesh was quoted by ANI as saying, “Relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing. The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation. He has dispatched a team of ministers to Wayanad, and an IAS officer will be stationed there to coordinate the rescue efforts.”
With rescue operations going on, the Defence PRO Chennai has stated that it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the landslide as rescue operators are still recovering parts from rivers and mud.
Former Wayanad MP and the current Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the loss of lives posting on X, “I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts.”
In the wake of Wayanad landslide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased, and another Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
“Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” he wrote on X.
Opposition MPs from Congress and Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) called for the landslide in Wayanad to be officially declared a national disaster.
Amid the ongoing rescue operations in Wayanad, a landslide reportedly hit in the Vilangad area of Kerala’s Kozhikode district. The Malayangad Bridge was destroyed while four houses were partially damaged along the riverbank. One person is reportedly missing, while 15 families have been isolated even as no casualties have been reported so far.