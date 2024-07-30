Wayanad Landslide Death Toll Goes Up To 93, Confirms Kerala CM

"Steps have been initiated to deliver food and essential supplies. Two vehicles carrying 20,000 litres of drinking water will arrive at the disaster area. Health workers currently on leave are instructed to return to duty immediately. Nothing can replace the loss of loved ones or possessions, but we must extend our support and lift those affected. In the wake of the landslides in Wayanad, we must come together to aid those suffering. More assistance is needed to rebuild the region", the Kerala CM said.