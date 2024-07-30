Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Rises to 45; Rescue Ops Intensifies

The affected areas include Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. Many roads have collapsed, and a bridge has been swept away, leaving several regions inaccessible. Health Minister Veena George highlighted the urgent need to re-establish connectivity and deploy helicopters to aid in the rescue efforts despite adverse weather conditions.

For emergency assistance, the state Health Department has established a control room with helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833.