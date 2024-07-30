Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Rises to 45; Rescue Ops Intensifies

In a devastating turn of events, landslides in southern India have claimed the lives of at least 45 people in Kerala's Wayanad district. The disaster struck early on Tuesday, with massive landslides sweeping through hilly areas near Meppadi. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) reports that several individuals are believed to be trapped under debris, with rescue efforts hampered by ongoing heavy rainfall.
Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the affected regions, with additional NDRF personnel en route. The Kannur Defence Security Corps has also been mobilized to assist in the rescue efforts. However, the challenging weather conditions and lack of internet connectivity in the area have complicated the relief operations. Helicopters from the Indian Air Force have been dispatched to support the rescue missions, as reported by the Kerala Chief Minister's office.
State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran described the situation as dire, emphasizing that all available resources are being utilized for the rescue operations. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted continued heavy rain, further complicating the efforts to reach those in need.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep concern over the tragedy and assured Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of all possible assistance from the central government. The Prime Minister has also directed BJP chief JP Nadda to coordinate party workers' support for the rescue operations. In a statement on X, Modi extended his condolences to the families of the victims and pledged a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Chief Minister Vijayan confirmed that all relevant agencies, including the KSDMA, NDRF, and the Kannur Defence Security Corps, are actively engaged in the rescue operations. Two Air Force helicopters are set to depart for Wayanad to assist in reaching isolated areas.
Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his profound anguish over the calamity and offered his condolences to the affected families. He has been in touch with the Chief Minister and district officials, urging them to ensure effective coordination among rescue agencies and set up a control room for efficient response. Gandhi also called on UDF workers to support the administration's efforts.
The affected areas include Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. Many roads have collapsed, and a bridge has been swept away, leaving several regions inaccessible. Health Minister Veena George highlighted the urgent need to re-establish connectivity and deploy helicopters to aid in the rescue efforts despite adverse weather conditions.
For emergency assistance, the state Health Department has established a control room with helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833.