Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 167, Rescue Ops Ongoing

The death toll in the devastating landslides that struck Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday morning has gone up to 167. The Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) Control Room in Wayanad has reported that 96 victims have been identified, including 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children.
Post-mortem examinations have been completed on 166 bodies and 49 body parts, with 75 bodies already handed over to their relatives.
Rescue operators have successfully transported 219 individuals to hospitals. Of these, 78 remain under treatment, while 142 have been relocated to relief camps. In Wayanad, 73 individuals are hospitalized, with an additional five in Malappuram.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan provided an update on the ongoing rescue efforts, stating, “Rescue operations in Wayanad are continuing at full scale. This is an unprecedented and painful disaster.” He added that a total of 1,592 people have been rescued through extensive and coordinated operations.
In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on weather warnings, Vijayan emphasized that this is not a time for blame. “Media provides accurate warnings, and weather alerts are always taken seriously in the state. This is not the time for mutual accusations. The facts are clear to everyone. An orange alert was in place in the area where the disaster occurred. In the first 24 hours, 200 millimetres of rain fell. In the next 24 hours, 372 millimetres of rain fell. A total of 572 millimetres of rain was recorded over 48 hours, exceeding the warning levels,” Vijayan said.
He further clarified that a red alert was issued only at 6 am on the day of the disaster, stating, “The red alert was issued only after the landslide occurred. The severe weather warning and red alert were given on the morning of July 30, after the landslide. The Central Water Commission did not issue any flood warnings for the Punnappra River or Chaliyar River from July 23-29. This is the fact, the statements made in Parliament were factually incorrect.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Rajya Sabha, acknowledged the severity of the situation but also remarked, “Early warning was given, that is why on July 23, we sent nine teams of NDRF and three more were sent yesterday. Had they become alert the day the NDRF teams landed, a lot could have been saved. But this is the time to stand with the government and the people of Kerala. Irrespective of the party politics, the Narendra Modi government will stand with the people of Kerala.”
Meanwhile, the Indian Army has escalated its Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Wayanad. Six HADR columns, including 500 personnel, medical staff, and rescue dogs, have been deployed. Around 1,000 people have been rescued, with 86 bodies recovered.
A Command and Control Centre in Kozhikode, led by Major General VT Mathew and Brigadier Arjun Segan, is overseeing operations. Troops are working along a six-kilometer area, with additional columns and medical teams airlifted to support the effort.
Army engineers are constructing a bridge on Meepadi – Choormala Road and have completed a footbridge. A C-17 aircraft has delivered additional resources. IAF helicopters are providing relief supplies and evacuating civilians, while naval assets are aiding in transportation. The ECHS Polyclinic in Kalpetta is offering medical support. The Army remains committed to ensuring safety and providing relief during this crisis.