Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 167, Rescue Ops Ongoing

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on weather warnings, Vijayan emphasized that this is not a time for blame. “Media provides accurate warnings, and weather alerts are always taken seriously in the state. This is not the time for mutual accusations. The facts are clear to everyone. An orange alert was in place in the area where the disaster occurred. In the first 24 hours, 200 millimetres of rain fell. In the next 24 hours, 372 millimetres of rain fell. A total of 572 millimetres of rain was recorded over 48 hours, exceeding the warning levels,” Vijayan said.