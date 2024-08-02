Wayanad Landslides: Four People Rescued Alive From Rubble

The Indian Army successfully rescued four individuals, including two men and two women, from the rubble in Wayanad on Friday. The survivors were stranded in Padavetti Kunnu, Wayanad, following a series of devastating landslides.
According to reports, the rescue operation was executed with precision and care, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved. A casualty evacuation was coordinated, and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was deployed to facilitate the rescue. One of the rescued women was experiencing leg difficulties and received immediate medical attention.
Kerala Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) MR Ajith Kumar stated that efforts are ongoing to collect data on the number of people still missing.
"In the last four days, operations have been conducted by a joint team comprising the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the local police, special operations groups, the fire force, the Coast Guard, and the Navy," said ADGP Kumar.
In a significant engineering feat, the Indian Army’s Southern Command made the Bailey Bridge at Choorlamal operational, enabling the movement of heavy earth movers and excavators. The bridge, constructed by the Army's Engineer Task Force over the Iruvanipzha River at Chooralmala, has accelerated rescue operations in the region.
Ten specialized teams equipped with rescue apparatus, including dog squads and heavy earth-moving equipment, commenced combing operations through six designated zones: Punchirimattom, Mundekkai, School area, Chooralmala town, Village area, and Downstream.