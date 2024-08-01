Wayanad Landslide: Telecom Providers Rush To Restore Connectivity

After massive landslides ravaged Wayanad, telecom service providers are working to restore and enhance communication channels crucial for rescue operations, government officials, and the public. Companies including BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have mobilized efforts to ensure continuous telecom coverage in the affected areas.
To support the communities in distress, control rooms, relief distribution centers, and emergency response teams have been activated. In particular, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has deployed 4G services in the heavily impacted Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Wayanad district. Diesel generators have been installed to maintain tower functionality in case of power outages. BSNL has also provided high-speed internet connections to the district administration and toll-free numbers to the Health Department of the Government of Kerala.
Recognizing the critical need for reliable communication, Reliance Jio has installed a second dedicated tower at the request of state disaster management authorities. This expansion in network capacity will significantly aid both the affected residents and the rescue teams working on the ground.
Airtel has also stepped up by offering 1 GB of free mobile data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for three days to prepaid customers whose validity has expired. Postpaid customers have been granted a 30-day extension on their bill payment deadlines to ensure uninterrupted service. Additionally, Airtel has converted its 52 retail stores across Kerala into relief collection points, facilitating the gathering of essential items for those in need.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has similarly provided 1 GB of free mobile data per day for seven days to its prepaid customers, with the extra data being auto-credited to their accounts. Postpaid customers have been given a 10-day extension on their bill payments. Vi has also transformed all its stores across Kerala into collection points for relief materials and ensured that all 263 of its sites in Wayanad, including 17 in critically impacted areas, are fully operational.
The landslides, which struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala in the early hours of July 30, have caused extensive damage, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives and numerous injuries. According to the Kerala Revenue Department, over 200 deaths have been reported, with bodies still being recovered as of Thursday. NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi confirmed the scale of the disaster, highlighting the ongoing recovery efforts in the region.