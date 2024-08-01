Wayanad Landslide: Telecom Providers Rush To Restore Connectivity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has similarly provided 1 GB of free mobile data per day for seven days to its prepaid customers, with the extra data being auto-credited to their accounts. Postpaid customers have been given a 10-day extension on their bill payments. Vi has also transformed all its stores across Kerala into collection points for relief materials and ensured that all 263 of its sites in Wayanad, including 17 in critically impacted areas, are fully operational.