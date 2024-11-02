'We Deliver More Than We Promise': Soren's Response to PM Modi's Accusations

“Only those things should be promised that can be fulfilled. We are people who do more than we promise,” Soren stated on Saturday.

Soren's comments come as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress prepare to contest the upcoming assembly elections together as part of the INDIA alliance. The coalition aims to field candidates in 70 out of the 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, with elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, and results set to be announced on November 23.