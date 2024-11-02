'We Deliver More Than We Promise': Soren's Response to PM Modi's Accusations

In a sharp rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks about the Congress party's track record on promises, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren asserted that his party believes in delivering more than what is promised.
“Only those things should be promised that can be fulfilled. We are people who do more than we promise,” Soren stated on Saturday.
Soren's comments come as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress prepare to contest the upcoming assembly elections together as part of the INDIA alliance. The coalition aims to field candidates in 70 out of the 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, with elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, and results set to be announced on November 23.
The exchange of barbs between the political parties began when PM Modi, in a recent series of tweets, accused Congress of making "empty promises" during electoral campaigns. He claimed that the party is learning the hard way that while making unrealistic promises is easy, fulfilling them is much more challenging. Modi pointed to issues in Congress-ruled states, including Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, alleging that their "developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse."
The Prime Minister criticized Congress for misleading vulnerable groups such as the poor, youth, farmers, and women, stating that existing welfare schemes are being neglected. He urged citizens to remain vigilant against what he termed the “Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises,” using the recent election outcomes in Haryana as an example of public disapproval of the party.
In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the central government, labeling it with five defining adjectives: lies, deceit, fraud, loot, and publicity. “Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!” Kharge stated in a post on X. He further accused the Prime Minister of deception regarding public consultations for a roadmap for 2047, highlighting the lack of transparency in the details.
Kharge continued his criticism by questioning the government’s handling of various pressing issues, asking, “Why is India’s unemployment rate at a 45-year high? Why are stampedes occurring where there are vacancies for only a handful of jobs? Who is responsible for the 70 paper leaks in seven years?” He also raised concerns about the alarming decline in household savings, skyrocketing food prices, and the implementation of GST on essential items.
As the political landscape heats up in Jharkhand ahead of the assembly polls, both parties are preparing for a fiercely contested election, with the spotlight on their respective promises and performances.