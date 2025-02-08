"We Have to Work Harder": Priyanka Gandhi on Congress’ Delhi Defeat

In a moment of reflection following Congress's third consecutive defeat in Delhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi acknowledged her party’s shortcomings and stressed the need for renewed engagement with the people. As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, Congress failed to secure a single seat, leaving the party to reevaluate its strategies moving forward.

Congratulating the BJP on its victory, Priyanka Gandhi said, "It was very obvious from all the meetings that people wanted change. They voted for change. My congratulations to those who won. For the rest of us, it just means that we have to work harder, stay on the ground, and be responsive to the people's issues." Her message to Congress workers emphasized the importance of connecting with the electorate, acknowledging that the party must remain committed to addressing the concerns of the people.

The Congress leader’s candid reflection came as the latest Election Commission of India update indicated BJP’s significant lead, with 48 seats, having won 41 and leading on 7. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured only 20 seats, and Congress failed to open its account yet again in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Despite the setback, Priyanka Gandhi’s words pointed toward the urgent need for Congress to regroup, strengthen its grassroots presence, and demonstrate responsiveness to the evolving political climate.

While the BJP celebrated its anticipated return to power after nearly three decades, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the party's triumph, declaring that the "rule of lies" had ended in Delhi. He attributed the victory to the faith Delhiites have in Prime Minister Modi's vision of development.

As BJP workers celebrated outside the party’s office in New Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi's focus remained on the path ahead for Congress, urging her party to learn from its defeat and work diligently to regain the trust of the people.