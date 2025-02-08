"Kejriwal Talks About Character But Got Involved in Liquor": Anna Hazare Slams AAP

As trends indicate a decisive lead for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, veteran social activist Anna Hazare has strongly criticized Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their alleged involvement in liquor and money-related controversies.

Speaking to reporters, Hazare reiterated his long-standing stance on the importance of integrity in politics. "I have been saying for a long time that candidates must have a strong character, good ideas, and a clean image. But AAP failed to understand this. They got entangled in liquor and money issues, which tarnished their image. That is why they are receiving fewer votes in this election," he said.

He further stressed the need for politicians to prove their innocence when facing allegations. "People saw that he (Arvind Kejriwal) talks about character but gets involved in liquor. In politics, allegations are made. One has to prove that he is not guilty. The truth will remain the truth...When a meeting was held, I decided that I would not be part of the party - and I have remained away from that day," he added.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 11:50 am, BJP is leading in 46 seats, while AAP is ahead in 24.

Key battlegrounds include the New Delhi constituency, where AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trailing behind BJP’s Parvesh Verma. In Kalkaji, Delhi CM Atishi is facing a tough contest against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

The high-stakes election saw intense campaigning from all major parties. While AAP aimed for a third consecutive term, the BJP is striving to reclaim power in the National Capital after more than two decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP's aggressive campaign, targeting Kejriwal over alleged corruption and mismanagement of Yamuna water. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused AAP of damaging Delhi’s infrastructure during their rallies.

