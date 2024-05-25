Weather Alert: Cyclonic Storm Approaching West Bengal and Bangladesh Coast

Forecast:

· The depression is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 25 evening.

· Further movement northwards is expected to lead to its intensification into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by May 26 morning.

· The cyclone is anticipated to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by May 26 midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.