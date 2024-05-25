Weather Alert: Cyclonic Storm Approaching West Bengal and Bangladesh Coast

A deep depression over East-central Bay of Bengal has been moving nearly northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past 6 hours.
As of 1130 hrs IST of May 25, 2024, it was centered near latitude 18.2°N and longitude 89.7°E, approximately 420 km south of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 420 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), and 460 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal).
Forecast:
· The depression is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 25 evening.
· Further movement northwards is expected to lead to its intensification into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by May 26 morning.
· The cyclone is anticipated to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by May 26 midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.
Warnings:
· Heavy Rainfall Warning:
· Coastal districts of West Bengal and eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal adjacent to Bangladesh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 26 & 27, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on May 26.
· Eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 27 and 28.
· Similar heavy rainfall patterns are expected in Odisha and northeastern states on different dates.
· Wind Warning:
· Gale wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph are expected over central Bay of Bengal, increasing to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over North Bay of Bengal by May 26 evening.
· Along and off Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts, wind speeds may reach 100-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph from May 26 evening.
· Storm Surge Warning:
· Coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh are likely to experience storm surges of about 1 meter and 3-4 meters above astronomical tide respectively around the time of landfall.
· Sea Condition Warning:
· Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough over central Bay of Bengal and high to very high over North Bay of Bengal from May 25 evening to May 27 morning.
Expected Damage and Action Suggested:
· Major damage to thatched houses, vulnerable structures, and power/communication lines is anticipated.
· Uprooting of trees, damage to crops, and localized flooding are expected.
· Fishermen are advised not to venture into affected areas and those at sea are urged to return to the coast.
· Residents in affected areas are advised to stay indoors and follow safety guidelines.
Action Recommended:
· Total suspension of fishing operations.
· Regulation of surface transport and shipping operations.
· Coastal hutment dwellers should relocate to safer places.
· Residents should avoid vulnerable structures and areas prone to waterlogging.
Stay tuned for further updates and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.