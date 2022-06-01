West Bengal Govt to Give Gun Salute to Singer KK

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the state government will give a gun salute to singer KK, who passed away on Tuesday after a live concert in Kolkata.

The gun salute will be given at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata in the presence of the chief minister.

Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of the singer as he had face and head injuries. The case has been registered at the New Market police station.

Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrived at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying.

Meanwhile, the family of the singer also arrived in Kolkata today.

The mortal remains of the singer have been kept at SSKM hospital where the postmortem will be done. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

Condoling the demise of KK, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a Twitter post, said, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."



