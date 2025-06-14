What Caused Air India Flight AI171 to Crash? Here’s What the Govt Said

In the wake of India’s worst aviation disaster in decades, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday addressed a press conference in New Delhi, detailing the government’s response to the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash and outlining urgent reforms to enhance aviation safety across the country.

Advertisment

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, joined by Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, MoCA Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, and other top officials, spoke at Udaan Bhawan where the session began with a moment of silence for the 242 lives lost in the crash, including young medical students in Ahmedabad.

Inside the Tragedy: What Happened to AI171

The ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick, crashed just 56 seconds after take-off on June 12, plummeting into the densely populated Meghani Nagar locality of Ahmedabad. All 230 passengers, two pilots, and 10 crew members on board perished. Several local residents—many of them students at the nearby BJ Medical College—were also killed, making the tragedy not just an aviation crisis, but a devastating blow to the community.

“This is not just about a plane crash,” said Minister Naidu. “This is about young lives lost—our country’s future lost in an instant.”

High-Level Visits and Emergency Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Gujarat at the time, rushed to the crash site and later visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet injured locals and grieving families. He also convened a high-level review meeting at the airport to coordinate rescue and relief measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived shortly after, personally inspecting the site and directing central agencies to provide every possible support. The Civil Aviation Minister and MoS also reached the city the same evening to monitor the situation and console victims’ families.

Helplines, Control Rooms, and Ground Support

The Ministry activated a 24x7 control room within hours of the crash. Helplines were set up for both domestic and international families, and senior officials from DGCA, AAIB, AAI, and BCAS were immediately dispatched to the site.

Support systems were mobilized across two continents:

A dedicated support cell was launched at Gatwick Airport for affected families in the UK.

In India, Air India teams were assigned to provide logistical, financial, and emotional assistance to families, including help with documentation, travel, and hospital coordination.

Compensation and Compassion

Air India, under instruction from the government, began disbursing ex gratia compensation and extended other forms of aid. The Minister, who has previously lost a parent in an accident, said he personally understood the depth of the loss.

“This is not just a procedural matter. This is a humanitarian crisis, and we must treat it as such,” he stated.

What’s Next: Investigations and Policy Overhaul

A dual investigation structure is underway:

Technical Probe by AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau launched its formal investigation on the day of the crash. A five-member "GO Team" was dispatched, followed by additional forensic and medical experts. The black box was recovered on June 13 at 5 PM, and decoding is currently in progress. Independent High-Level Inquiry

A broader committee headed by the Union Home Secretary will look into systemic lapses and institutional failures. This cross-ministerial body includes representatives from: Civil Aviation

Home Affairs

Gujarat Government

DGCA, BCAS, Indian Air Force, and Intelligence Bureau Its mandate: complete a comprehensive report within three months, and recommend long-term safety reforms—spanning crew training, certification, and air traffic management.

The committee begins work on Monday, June 16.

Inspections and Red Flags

Following the crash, DGCA has ordered urgent inspections of all 33 Boeing 787s in Indian service, especially those fitted with Genx engines. As of Saturday, 8 aircraft have been cleared while the rest are undergoing review.

In parallel, the aviation watchdog is tightening oversight on wide-body aircraft maintenance, raising scrutiny of procedures and checklists.

India’s Safety Record Under Global Scrutiny

While India has maintained a strong aviation safety rating from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the crash has raised serious questions about operational vigilance. Minister Naidu defended the system but acknowledged the need for urgent reforms.

“We must evolve. A system that fails to prevent tragedy must be re-engineered, not defended,” he said.

Appeal for Patience, Not Panic

In a final note, the Ministry urged media and citizens to avoid speculation. “Let the facts emerge. We owe it to the victims to report responsibly,” the Minister said, promising full transparency and timely updates.

Key Helplines for Families and Public:

Ahmedabad Airport Emergency : 9974111327

MoCA Control Room : 011-24610843 / 9650391859

Air India Passenger Helpline: 1800-5691-444

The crash of Flight AI171 is a moment of reckoning for Indian aviation. As investigations unfold and policy changes take shape, the nation watches closely—grieving, questioning, and hoping that no family will have to endure such horror again.

Also Read: Explainer: Who Investigates a Plane Crash – Agencies Involved and Procedure