When Will the Luthra Brothers Return? Officials Share Update on Deportation

As Delhi-based nightclub owners Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra await deportation from Thailand, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok remains in close coordination with Thai authorities following the brothers’ detention in Phuket.
The duo, co-owners of the fire-hit Goa nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, were detained after the embassy’s intervention. Goa Police, which has been coordinating with central agencies, expects to take custody of the brothers by early next week.
“Deportation procedures of the Luthra brothers are currently in process, andthe Goa Police is in continuous coordination with the central agencies,” the state police said in a statement on Friday.
The Luthras had fled India on the night of December 6–7, hours after the nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, caught fire, killing at least 25 people.
After their detention in Phuket on Thursday, the two were shifted to Bangkok, sources said. They left the country on a Delhi–Phuket flight, fearing imminent arrest.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said that teams from the Goa Police and the CBI will bring the brothers back “as soon as possible.”
While the fire was initially suspected to have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, investigators are now examining whether fireworks used inside the premises sparked the blaze.
The club’s extensive use of flammable décor and violations of fire-safety norms have also come under scrutiny.
Gaurav (44) and Saurabh (40) face charges of causing death by negligence, manslaughter, and murder for allegedly staging a fire show without adequate safety measures.
