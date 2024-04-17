"While In Northeast, Will You Visit Manipur?" Congress Asks PM Modi

"The Prime Minister is in Nalbari, Assam today, following which he heads to Agartala, Tripura for his election campaign. Since he is in the area, we recommend he visits Imphal in Manipur. Since May 3rd, 2023, more than 200 people have been killed and more than 60,000 displaced in large-scale violence in Manipur. Despite a “civil war” like situation - where even the Supreme Court has alleged a “complete breakdown in Constitutional machinery” - the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur since the violence broke out. He has not even given an appointment to, or taken a call from, the Chief Ministers, MLAs, or any other political representatives of the state. In fact, he has barely even acknowledged the crisis, barring a three-minute speech that he delivered when forced to by the Opposition. Now that he is in the area, will he finally make a visit?" asked Jairam Ramesh on X.