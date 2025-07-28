‘Who Did You Surrender To?’: Gaurav Gogoi Rips Into Centre on Op Sindoor

A fierce political showdown erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday as Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a blistering attack on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Modi government over the handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military response, Operation Sindoor.

Rising during a special debate in Parliament, Gogoi questioned the government’s transparency and accountability, alleging a “war of information” was underway and accusing the Centre of withholding crucial facts from the nation.

“Rajnath Singh ji gave us many details,” Gogoi began, “but as Defence Minister, he failed to explain how terrorists from Pakistan managed to infiltrate Pahalgam and brutally kill 26 people. It is our duty to ask these questions in the interest of the nation.”

Gogoi, who serves as the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, directly challenged the government on its failure to bring the perpetrators to justice even after 100 days since the attack. “If someone has to take responsibility, it must be the Defence Minister. You cannot hide behind the Lieutenant Governor,” he said, referring to Manoj Sinha, who recently accepted “moral responsibility” for the security lapse.

Describing the government's posture as “arrogant,” Gogoi accused the BJP-led Centre of believing it was beyond questioning. “No matter how grave the lapse, they feel no one can hold them accountable,” he thundered.

He further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the site of the tragedy, despite returning from a trip to Saudi Arabia around the time. “Instead of going to Pahalgam, he delivered an election speech in Bihar. It was Rahul Gandhi who went there and met the affected families,” said Gogoi, sparking loud protests from the Treasury benches.

‘Why Did India Back Down?’

Gogoi raised serious doubts about the sudden announcement of a ceasefire, asking why military operations were halted abruptly despite the entire nation backing the government. “On May 10, we suddenly heard there was a ceasefire. Why? The country stood united behind PM Modi. If Pakistan was on the verge of surrendering, then why did India back down? Who did you surrender to?”

He invoked statements made by former US President Donald Trump, who allegedly claimed on multiple occasions that he had mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “Trump has said 26 times that he forced both countries to announce a ceasefire. Is this true? If so, what kind of sovereignty is this?” Gogoi asked.

‘Were Our Jets Shot Down?’

The Congress MP went further, casting doubts over the outcomes of Operation Sindoor itself. “We want to know how many of our fighter jets were downed during the operation. The nation and our jawans deserve to know the truth,” he said, alleging that the government was hiding critical military information.

Taking aim at India’s foreign policy, Gogoi said, “How can we claim our foreign policy is a success when even our allies continue to hyphenate us with Pakistan? In the Brazil document, only the attack on Pakistan was mentioned—not India. What about IMF and World Bank aid going to Pakistan, including to areas we struck? The Pakistan Army holds the remote control of their government.”

He also questioned the lack of global pressure on Pakistan. “Not a single country has designated Pakistan a terror state. They were removed from the FATF grey list in 2022. What diplomatic success are we talking about?”

Rajnath Singh: ‘No External Pressure, Mission Accomplished’

Responding earlier in the House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that Operation Sindoor had achieved its strategic objectives and was halted voluntarily—not due to external pressure.

“The operation was paused because the armed forces had fulfilled their politico-military goals,” Singh said. “To suggest that we stopped due to pressure from international actors is completely baseless.”

Detailing the military strike, Singh said Operation Sindoor was carried out between 1:05 and 1:30 AM on May 7, involving precision missile strikes on nine terror sites—seven of which were completely destroyed. “It was a swift and calibrated response. We took utmost care to avoid civilian casualties,” he said.

Singh also rejected the allegation of surrender. “India extended the hand of friendship first. But if that hand is betrayed, India knows how to twist the wrist. Operation Sindoor is a symbol of our strength, and a warning to those who harm our citizens.”

He compared India’s retaliatory strike to Lord Hanuman’s burning of Lanka, saying it demonstrated India’s resolve and capability.

‘Minister Dodged the Real Questions’

Unconvinced, Gogoi accused the Defence Minister of evading the core issue. “This is the age of the war of information. The Minister spoke at length but didn’t answer how the terrorists managed to reach Pahalgam and massacre 26 civilians.”

He reiterated that the Opposition demanded this special debate “precisely to ask these uncomfortable but necessary questions,” adding that the government must not shift blame to the J&K LG.

As ruling MPs heckled him, Gogoi stood firm, saying, “Our questions are for the sake of national security. It’s not about politics—it’s about the truth.”