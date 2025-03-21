Who Is Justice Yashwant  Varma, Whose House Revealed Large Cash Stash?

In a rather unusual happening, a huge cash stash has been found at the home of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. The large sum of money was found at Justice Varma’s home after his official residential house caught fire.

Mr. Varma has been transferred to Allahabad after the incident. The Supreme Court Collegium has transferred the Delhi High Court judge to the Allahabad High Court.

As per reports, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna led the Collegium that decided to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma back to his parent HC, the Allahabad High Court. Notably, the judge moved from the Allahabad High Court to the Delhi High Court in October 2021.

The fire incident took place on March 14 during Holi celebrations. After getting reports of the fire from Varma’s family members, emergency services were called and the police got involved in the incident. Varma was out of town at the time of the incident.

Other sources, quoted by some media as saying that some members of the Collegium put forward the opinion that strict action is needed to prevent the reputation of the judiciary. They opined that this will seriously impact its ability to deliver justice to the people.

Who Is Justice Yashwant Varma

Justice Varma was born on January 6, 1969, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

After obtaining a B.Com degree from Hansraj College, University of Delhi he received an LLB degree from Rewa University, Madhya Pradesh and thereafter registered as an advocate on August 8, 1992.

He was elevated to the p[position of Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court on 13 October 2014. Varma took oath as a permanent Judge of that Court on 1 February 2016 and was transferred to the Delhi High Court on 11 October 2021.

As an advocate at the Allahabad High Court, Varma had the experience of handling cases relating to constitutional, labour and industrial legislations, corporate laws, taxation and allied branches of law.

According to his details on the Delhi High Court website, he was also a special counsel at the Allahabad High Court from 2006 till his promotion.

Justice Yashwant Verma served as Chief Standing Counsel for Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to August 2013, after which he was designated as a senior advocate by the Court.