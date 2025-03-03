Delhi High Court Stays IOA’s Ad-Hoc Panel Decision on Boxing Federation

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision to constitute an ad-hoc committee to oversee the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The court’s interim order raises questions over the IOA’s authority and adherence to due process in governing sports bodies.

Advertisment

Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing the petition filed by the BFI, issued a notice to the IOA seeking its response. The court granted the IOA two weeks to file its reply and scheduled the next hearing for March 27. The ruling was influenced by a previous high court judgment in the Bihar Olympic Association case, wherein the court had set aside a similar ad-hoc panel appointed by the IOA, deeming it beyond the powers of the IOA president.

In its ruling on the Bihar Olympic Association matter, the Delhi High Court had made it clear that the IOA president does not have the unilateral authority to take over the functioning of a state or national sports body. The appointment of an ad-hoc committee, the court held, must be the decision of the IOA’s General Assembly, not an individual office-bearer.

The BFI’s counsel strongly argued that the IOA’s February 24 decision to impose an ad-hoc panel was arbitrary and violated the principles of natural justice. The counsel contended that the move was made without prior notice to the federation, depriving it of an opportunity to be heard. Furthermore, he asserted that the IOA president acted beyond her powers in unilaterally appointing the panel.

The IOA’s legal representatives informed the court that a meeting has been scheduled for March 7 between IOA President P.T. Usha and officials of the BFI to resolve the issue amicably. The IOA had earlier justified its intervention by citing the BFI’s failure to conduct elections on time, necessitating administrative oversight.

This is not the first instance of the Delhi High Court intervening in an IOA decision. In its February 24 ruling, the court had already set aside a January 1 order by P.T. Usha that imposed an ad-hoc committee on the Bihar Olympic Association. In that case, the court directed the petitioner to hold elections within three months and warned that failure to do so would invite disciplinary action from the IOA.

With the latest stay order in the BFI matter, the IOA faces increased scrutiny over its governance practices. The upcoming hearing on March 27 is expected to further clarify the legal boundaries of the IOA’s authority in managing national sports federations.

The BFI will now continue its operations without interference from the ad-hoc committee until the next hearing. The court’s stance on the matter could set a precedent for future disputes between the IOA and national sports federations. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the IOA will revise its governance strategies or continue to assert control over sports bodies facing administrative challenges.

For now, the battle between the BFI and the IOA remains unresolved, with the Delhi High Court’s intervention putting the latter’s decision-making powers under the legal microscope.