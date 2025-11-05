Who Is the Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Found on Haryana Voter List?

What we know about the Brazilian model Rahul Gandhi found on the Haryana voter list may sound unbelievable — yet the Congress leader insists it is real. At a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Gandhi claimed the woman’s photo appeared multiple times on Haryana’s electoral rolls, raising fresh allegations of large-scale vote manipulation in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Gandhi said the model’s case is just one example in a much larger problem. According to him, 25 lakh votes in Haryana were tampered with, including 19.26 lakh bulk voters, 5.21 lakh duplicates, and over 93,000 invalid entries.

“This woman was fed into the electoral list at a centralised level, not at the booth level,” Gandhi said, showing a slideshow where the same photo appeared under different names — Seema, Sweety, Vimla, Saraswati, and Lakshmi — across ten booths in Rai constituency.

The image, showing a woman in a blue denim jacket, comes from the Unsplash account of Brazilian photographer Matheus Ferrero and is freely available on multiple stock photo platforms, including Pexels and Freerange Stock. Reverse image searches could not verify her identity. After Gandhi’s press conference, Ferrero’s social media went viral in India, but his Instagram was soon deactivated.

The photo has appeared in Indian media and lifestyle blogs, including NDTV and Allure, underscoring its wide circulation online.

The revelation comes nearly a year after the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, in which the BJP won 48 of 90 seats, with Nayab Singh Saini becoming Chief Minister. In Rai constituency, BJP’s Krishna Gahlawat defeated Congress candidate Jai Bhagwan Antil by 4,673 votes.

Gandhi claimed similar manipulations have been seen in other states. “We’ve seen this pattern before, which is why we decided to investigate Haryana,” he said.