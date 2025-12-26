Who Owns Al Hind Air? Inside the Journey of Kerala-Based Travel Firm Entering Indian Aviation

India’s aviation sector is set for a significant expansion as new carriers prepare to enter the market. Among them is Al Hind Air, a Kerala-based airline initiative that has recently received a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Backed by over three decades of experience in travel and transport services, the airline marks the next big leap for the Al Hind Group.

With rising demand for regional connectivity and increased competition, Al Hind Air is expected to add fresh momentum to India’s domestic aviation landscape.

Al Hind Air Among New Airlines Approved by Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has cleared the entry of three new airlines—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress—after discussions with aspiring carriers. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the government is actively encouraging new players to strengthen connectivity, increase passenger choice and boost innovation in the sector.

Following the approval, Al Hind Air has begun working closely with regulators to secure its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), a mandatory requirement before commencing flights.

About the Al Hind Group: From Ticketing to Aviation

Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 1992 as a small travel agency focused on ticket booking services. Over the past 33 years, the company has steadily expanded into a diversified travel and transport group with a strong presence in India, the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Initially operating only within India, the company expanded internationally in 1995, establishing itself as a trusted name among Indian expatriates and travellers in the Middle East.

Who Is the Owner of Al Hind Air?

Mohammed Haris Thattarathil is the Chairman and owner of the Al Hind Group of Companies and the principal promoter behind Al Hind Air. Born in Calicut, Kerala, Haris has spent decades building the group into a multi-sector enterprise.

He holds:

A Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics

A degree in Pharmacology

A qualification in Tourism and Travel Services Management from Calicut University, Malappuram

In addition to his business ventures, Mohammed Haris is also the Founder General Secretary of the Indian Haj Umrah Association, reflecting his deep involvement in pilgrimage travel services.

Leadership Behind Al Hind Group

Alongside Mohammed Haris, P. V. Valsaraj, the Managing Director of the Al Hind Group, has played a key role in the company’s expansion. Under their leadership, the group diversified into multiple verticals, strengthening its operational base before stepping into aviation.

How Al Hind Built a Multi-Sector Travel Business

Over the years, the Al Hind Group expanded beyond ticket booking into:

Bus operations, especially across Kerala

Visa services

Foreign exchange

Cargo and logistics

Car rentals

Hotels and resort services

In 2014, the company launched its B2B travel portal, offering flight bookings, hotel reservations and visa-related services. In 2020, it introduced Dhanhind Utility Private Limited, a platform focused on fintech and travel-related services.

Al Hind Air: Airline Plans, Aircraft and Operations

Al Hind Air is headquartered in Cochin, Kerala, and is collaborating with Kochi International Airport Limited for its operations. According to company disclosures, the airline plans to operate ATR 72-600 aircraft, signalling a strong focus on regional and domestic routes.

The airline aims to:

Provide smooth and hassle-free domestic air travel

Strengthen regional connectivity

Maintain industry benchmarks in safety and service quality

When Will Al Hind Air Start Operations?

The airline has confirmed that it plans to begin operations later this year, subject to regulatory approvals. With the NOC already secured, the focus is now on completing compliance requirements for the AOC before launching commercial flights.

Why Al Hind Air’s Entry Matters

With its deep roots in travel management, bus operations and Gulf-region connectivity, Al Hind Air enters aviation with a ready-made customer base and operational experience. Industry observers believe the airline could play a crucial role in improving connectivity between Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, especially in South India.

As India’s aviation sector continues to open up, Al Hind Air represents a homegrown success story—one that evolved from ticket booking counters to the skies.

