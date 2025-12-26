Who Is the Owner of Shankh Air? The Inspiring Story Behind Uttar Pradesh’s First Airline

India’s aviation sector is set to welcome a new player as Shankh Air, a Uttar Pradesh–based airline, prepares to take flight in 2026. After receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shankh Air has emerged as a key entrant in the government’s push to expand airline operations and break the domestic aviation duopoly.

Advertisment

At the heart of this ambitious venture is Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, an entrepreneur whose journey from humble beginnings to launching an airline is truly remarkable.

Shankh Air Gets Government Approval to Operate

The Ministry of Civil Aviation recently cleared multiple new airlines, with Shankh Air becoming the first carrier to receive its NOC. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu confirmed the development after meetings with aspiring airline operators, including Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, both of which have also secured approvals.

The move comes at a time when India’s aviation sector is witnessing rapid growth, alongside concerns over limited competition dominated by IndiGo and the Air India Group.

Who Owns Shankh Air?

Shankh Air is owned and founded by Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma, a businessman from Uttar Pradesh. He is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Shankh Aviation Private Limited, the company that will operate the airline.

Vishwakarma is additionally the owner of Shankh Agencies Private Limited, a company incorporated in 2022 with business interests spanning building materials, ceramics, concrete, and wholesale trade. His expansion into aviation marks a significant diversification from traditional industries into one of India’s fastest-growing sectors.

Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma: From Tempo Driver to Airline Founder

Born into a middle-class family in Kanpur, Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma’s early life was far removed from boardrooms and aircraft hangars. With limited interest in academics, he dropped out of school at a young age and began working to support himself.

In interviews, Vishwakarma has openly spoken about his past—travelling by bicycle, bus, train, and even driving tempos for friends. These experiences, he says, shaped his understanding of everyday India and the challenges faced by ordinary people.

Building a Business Empire Before Aviation

Before entering aviation, Vishwakarma steadily built his business foundation:

Started in the steel and TMT sector

Expanded into cement, mining, and transportation

Developed a large fleet of trucks, establishing himself as a prominent logistics and materials entrepreneur in Uttar Pradesh

This diversified business background laid the financial and operational groundwork for his foray into aviation.

How the Idea of Shankh Air Was Born

Around three to four years ago, Vishwakarma began exploring industries with long-term growth potential. Aviation stood out as a sector poised for expansion, driven by rising incomes, time-conscious travellers, and increasing demand for affordable air travel.

During his travels, he noticed a significant gap in reliable and cost-effective airline services for middle-class passengers, particularly from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This realisation led to the concept of Shankh Air, envisioned as an airline that makes flying more accessible to the masses.

Shankh Air Launch Timeline and Operational Plans

According to official statements from Shankh Aviation:

Flight operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026

Aircraft are currently undergoing technical evaluations and delivery preparations

The airline plans to operate from Lucknow, Jewar Airport (Noida), and New Delhi

Shankh Air is set to become Uttar Pradesh’s first home-grown airline

The airline’s leadership team also includes directors Anurag Chhabra and Kaushik Sengupta, strengthening its operational and strategic capabilities.

Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress.



While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week.



It has… pic.twitter.com/oLWXqBfSFU — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) December 23, 2025

Competing in a Market Dominated by IndiGo and Air India

India’s domestic aviation market is currently dominated by IndiGo and the Air India Group, which together control over 90 per cent of the market share. The entry of new airlines like Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress is expected to introduce greater competition, improve connectivity, and offer more choices to passengers.

Shankh Air aims to position itself as an affordable, region-focused carrier, competing with established names such as SpiceJet and IndiGo.

A Symbol of Aspirational India

Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma’s journey—from driving tempos in Kanpur to launching an airline—reflects the changing face of Indian entrepreneurship. With Shankh Air, he hopes to redefine regional air travel and prove that ambition, persistence, and vision can overcome even the most modest beginnings.

As Shankh Air prepares for takeoff, it stands as both a business venture and a powerful story of aspiration in India’s evolving aviation landscape.

Also Read:

Akshay Kumar to Host Indian Version of Global Game Show Wheel of Fortune

Arjun Kapoor Tops Google’s Most Searched Memes in India 2025: 6-7 Trend, Vishal Mega Mart Job Meme and More