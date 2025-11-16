Why IISER Kolkata is Opposing Recent SC’s Directive on Stray Dogs?

IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research) Kolkata opposes the Supreme Court’s Order on the Stray Dog on November 7, with the Dog Lab of the institute submitting a technical statement against the directive on large-scale displacement of community (free-ranging) dogs across India. While expressing respect for the Court, the institute warned the order could cause “immediate, large-scale, and irreversible harm” to animal welfare, public safety, and ongoing humane population management programmes.

According to IISER, the Court’s directions are inconsistent with existing laws, including the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and contradict scientifically proven methods such as sterilisation and vaccination mandated by the WHO and WOAH.

The statement highlighted several risks, including the creation of hotspots for zoonotic outbreaks, ecological disruption caused by the removal of dogs from urban, suburban, and rural areas, and the rapid proliferation of scavengers like rats and mice. IISER also warned of the emotional distress for millions of caregivers and growing mistrust in governance and the judiciary.

The Dog Lab emphasised that dog aggression is primarily influenced by environmental and human factors, not mere presence, and urged that humane, data-driven ABC (Animal Birth Control) and vaccination programmes remain the only sustainable solution for public safety and population management.

The institute has urged prompt judicial reconsideration, proposing measures that ensure public safety without harming animals or communities, requesting the Court to align its directions with empirical evidence and statutory guidelines.

SC Mandates Sterilisation and Relocation of Stray Dogs Nationwide

The Supreme Court on November 7 issued comprehensive directions to tackle the stray dog menace, ordering that all stray dogs be removed from public areas such as schools, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stands, and relocated to shelters after sterilisation.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria emphasised that releasing stray dogs back in the same locations from which they were picked would defeat the purpose of the exercise.

The court instructed authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to conduct a coordinated drive to identify stretches of highways frequently visited by stray animals. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on January 13, 2026.

The order, divided into three parts, mandates strict compliance from all States and Union Territories. The Bench also directed that the findings of the Amicus Curiae report be treated as part of its order, and required States and UTs to submit detailed affidavits within eight weeks outlining remedial measures taken. The court warned that Chief Secretaries would be held personally responsible for any laxity or non-compliance.

IISER Kolkata: Pioneering Research on Community Dogs

The Dog Lab at IISER Kolkata, a research group with 16 years of experience studying free-ranging (community) dogs in India. The lab, which conducts research on dog behaviour, welfare, human-dog interactions, and population management, warned that the Court’s directions are inconsistent with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023.

Citing scientific evidence and field data, the Dog Lab said the order lacks support from current research on dog ecology, welfare, and public health outcomes. The group also highlighted that the measure could lead to immediate and irreversible harm to animal welfare, public safety, and ongoing humane population-management programmes.

